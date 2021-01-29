UrduPoint.com
Biden Orders End To Trump Administration Limits On Obamacare, Medicaid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden ended regulations imposed during the Trump administration that limit access to Obamacare subsidies for health insurance and restrictions on access to Medicaid, a program that provides healthcare for low-income Americans.

"We're... restoring the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before [Donald] Trump became president," Biden said while signing two executive orders. "The best way to describe both orders is to undo the damage that Trump has done."

The first order re-opens health insurance markets that were created by Obamacare for people without employer-provided insurance with a special enrollment period from February 15 to May 15.

It also eliminates many restrictions on Medicaid eligibility that were imposed during the Trump administration, a White House fact sheet said.

The second order ends the so called Mexico-city policy, which prohibits US foreign aid to private groups that provide abortions. The ban has been implemented by Republican presidents and abandoned by Democratic presidents in a series of see-saw policy shifts dating back to the Reagan administration.

He concluded brief remarks at the White House by adding that the COVID-19 crisis requires expanded affordability of, and greater access to, both Medicaid and Obamacare.

