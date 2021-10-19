UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders Establishing Commission On Advancing Educational Opportunities For Blacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued an executive order to establish an initiative and a commission within the US Department of education to advance educational and economic opportunities for Black Americans.

"To advance equity in our nation's schools and to promote the economic opportunity that follows it, there is established in the Department of Education the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans, of which the Secretary of Education shall serve as chair," Biden said in the executive order.

Biden explained that the initiative will advance equity and opportunity by focusing on policies that increase general understanding of systemic causes of educational challenges faced by Black students and  improve Black children's and families' access to and participation in high-quality early childhood programs.

In addition, the initiative will ensure that all Black students have access to excellent teachers, school leaders, and other professionals, he said.

Biden also said he established a Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans that will provide advice on matters relating to the development of educational programs and promotion of career pathways.

The initiative will also be supported by a Federal interagency working group that will collaborate across the government with respect to resources and opportunities available across the federal government. Senior officials from the departments of State, Treasury, Defense, Justice and Labor as well as others will be involved in the activities of the working group.

