Biden Orders Federal Aid For Storm-Affected Alabama - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has instructed the government to allocate federal aid for the state of Alabama to ensure its recovery from storm, the White House said on Sunday.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023," the statement read.

The federal funding can be used for temporary housing and infrastructure repairs, as well as for hazard mitigation measures statewide on a cost-sharing basis, according to the statement.

Last week, severe storms and tornadoes hit Alabama as well as several other US states. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Friday that six people died as a result of the ravaging storms.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Biden also ordered to provide federal aid to the areas in California mostly affected by storms, floods and landslides that have been gripping the state since the end of 2022.

