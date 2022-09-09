UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders Flags At Half-Staff After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II - Proclamation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff After Death of Queen Elizabeth II - Proclamation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden ordered flags at the White House, all public grounds, and military posts be flown at half-staff after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a proclamation published on Thursday.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations...," the proclamation said.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 earlier in the day at Balmoral castle in Scotland making her eldest son, Charles, the new king of the United Kingdom.

