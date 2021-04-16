UrduPoint.com
Biden Orders Flags Lowered For Dead In Indianapolis Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:55 PM

President Joe Biden on Friday ordered flags lowered to half-mast at the White House and all US government buildings in a sign of mourning after a mass shooter killed at least eight people in Indianapolis

"Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation," Biden said in a statement, noting that he'd ordered flags at half-staff just weeks ago after another shooting.

Biden said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the slayings in which one gunman shot eight people dead and wounded others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"Today's briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad daylight at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings," Biden said.

The Democrat is pushing for tighter controls on people buying firearms and says he would like to see an end to availability of military style rifles. There is little chance so far of major legislation in Congress, with Republicans fiercely opposed to new laws.

"We can't give up just because it's hard just because the politics are perplexing," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

