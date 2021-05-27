Biden Orders Flags Lowered in Light of Mass Shooting in California Rail Yard - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) President Joe Biden has ordered flags at federal facilities in the United States to be lowered at half-staff for the mass shooting in the US city of San Jose that left nine people dead.

"Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the horrific tragedy that took place this morning in San Jose, where a lone gunman murdered at least eight people and wounded several others at a county rail yard... I have the solemn duty of yet again of ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana," Biden said in a press release on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, a gunman killed eight people at a rail yard where both the shooter and the victims worked. There is currently no known motive for the shooting.

It is currently unknown whether the shooter was shot and killed by responding officers or whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Biden detailed where flags would be lowered in a proclamation released later.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," Biden said.