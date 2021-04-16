UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor Of Indianapolis Shooting Victims

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:55 PM

Biden Orders Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Indianapolis Shooting Victims

All US flags will be flown at half-staff until April 20 out of respect for the victims of Thursday's shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, the White House said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) All US flags will be flown at half-staff until April 20 out of respect for the victims of Thursday's shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, the White House said in a statement.

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana... I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, April 20, 2021," the statement said on Friday.

The White House explained that the order also applies to embassies, military bases and other US facilities around the world.

On Thursday night, several shootings occurred in Indianapolis and the one at the FedEx facility left eight people dead. The gunman reportedly took his own life before he could be apprehended by police, according to the authorities.

The order comes at a time when similar shootings around the United States have reignited the debate on gun control after Biden announced earlier this month that he would implement a package of executive orders to combat gun violence.

Related Topics

Dead World Police White House Columbia Indianapolis United States April All Government

Recent Stories

Biden orders flags lowered for dead in Indianapoli ..

2 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to bring Nawaz back from Londo ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan beat South Africa with one ball to spare

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Threatens US With New Diplomatic Staff Cut ..

2 minutes ago

US, 4 Coalition Allies Condemn Attacks on Bases in ..

11 minutes ago

US Receives Information on Moscow's Response to Sa ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.