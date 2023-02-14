UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team To Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) President Joe Biden has ordered the intelligence community to form a team to study unidentified aerial objects that pose risks to the United States and has begun holding daily intelligence briefings on the issue, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"The President also instructed the intelligence community to take a broad look at the phenomenon of unidentified aerial objects. President Biden conducted the first-ever daily intelligence briefing session devoted to this phenomenon," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added he could not go into detail on how the aerial objects were identified and assessed but emphasized that the United States is committed to better understanding the issue of high-altitude, low speed aircraft.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

10 minutes ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

10 minutes ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

10 minutes ago
 Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conf ..

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discuss ..

17 minutes ago
 No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US ..

No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - Whi ..

13 minutes ago
 Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by ..

Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by constant U-turns: Javed Latif

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.