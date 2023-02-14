Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) President Joe Biden has ordered the intelligence community to form a team to study unidentified aerial objects that pose risks to the United States and has begun holding daily intelligence briefings on the issue, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"The President also instructed the intelligence community to take a broad look at the phenomenon of unidentified aerial objects. President Biden conducted the first-ever daily intelligence briefing session devoted to this phenomenon," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added he could not go into detail on how the aerial objects were identified and assessed but emphasized that the United States is committed to better understanding the issue of high-altitude, low speed aircraft.