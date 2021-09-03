UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders Review To Possibly Declassify Certain Documents Related To 9/11 Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Biden Orders Review to Possibly Declassify Certain Documents Related to 9/11 Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday said he issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States within six months.

"Today, I signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's September 11th investigations," Biden said. "The executive order requires the Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months."

