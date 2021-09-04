UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders Review To Possibly Declassify Certain Documents Related To 9/11 Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Orders Review to Possibly Declassify Certain Documents Related to 9/11 Attacks

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday said he issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States within six months.

"Today, I signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's September 11th investigations," Biden said. "The executive order requires the Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months.

"

Biden said in a copy of the executive order that information related to the September 11 attacks should not remain classified when the public interest outweighs any damage to the national security that might reasonably be expected from the disclosure of the classified documents.

Biden added that the US federal government must maximize transparency when possible.

US families of victims of the September 11 attacks have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the links Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the attacks.

