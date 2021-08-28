Biden Orders State Department to Direct $60Mln in Pentagon Funds to Ukraine - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has made the Secretary of State responsible to direct Pentagon funds of up to $60 million in assistance to Ukraine, including defense articles and services, White House said on Friday.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the ... to direct the drawdown of up to $60 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," White House said in a release.