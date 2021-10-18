Biden Orders US Flag Flown at Half-Staff Through Friday in Honor of Colin Powell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden on Monday ordered that the US flag be flown at half-staff in honor of the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Colin Powell, who passed away earlier in the day from COVID-19-related complications

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) President Joe Biden on Monday ordered that the US flag be flown at half-staff in honor of the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Colin Powell, who passed away earlier in the day from COVID-19-related complications.

"As a mark of respect for General Powell and his life of service to our Nation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds... throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on October 22, 2021," Biden said.

Biden said in a statement that he is very grateful to Powell for supporting his 2020 presidential campaign and will miss being able to call upon his wisdom.