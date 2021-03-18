Biden Orders US Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Atlanta Spa Shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff upon all public building across the country and abroad over the recent shootings in the state of Georgia.

At least eight people were shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area in the US state of Georgia. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 22, 202," Biden said in a proclamation.

Biden also said in the proclamation that he direct that the flag should be flown at half-staff for at all US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.