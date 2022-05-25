UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Texas School Shooting Victims

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Biden Orders US Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Texas School Shooting Victims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering that US flags be flown at half-staff on public buildings and military facilities and vessels through May 28 in honor of the 15 victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas... I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," Biden said on Tuesday.

Responding police shot and killed suspected gunman Salvador Romas, 18, who allegedly acted alone, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. Other individuals have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is expected to deliver remarks this evening, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said via Twitter.

More Stories From World

