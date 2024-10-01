Open Menu

Biden Orders US Military To Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) President Joe Biden ordered the US military on Tuesday to "aid Israel's defense" and shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room, it said.

"President Biden directed the US military to aid Israel's defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel," the White House said in a statement.

A call that Biden had scheduled with rabbis on Tuesday ahead of the Jewish high holiday season -- which begins later this week with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year -- had been postponed to another day, a White House official said.

The United States and other western allies also stepped in to help defend Israel against a combined Iranian missile and drone attack in April, which Tehran launched in retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus

Related Topics

Election Drone Attack Israel Iran White House Tehran United States April Jew From

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

5 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

6 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

7 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

9 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

9 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

9 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

9 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

10 hours ago

More Stories From World