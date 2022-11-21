UrduPoint.com

Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving Day Celebrations

US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys at a traditional White House ceremony on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys at a traditional White House ceremony on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations this week.

The two lucky ones were turkeys named Chocolate and Chip weighing 46 and 47 Pounds respectively.

"Chocolate, you are pardoned...Yeah, you are, yeah. I'm serious," Biden said during the ceremony.

Biden added that after being pardoned the turkeys will be taken to one of the great US basketball schools and research universities, North Carolina State University.

Biden also mentioned the results of the past midterm congressional elections in his speech at the ceremony.

"The votes are in... there's no ballot stuffing, there's no 'fowl' play the only 'red wave' this season is going to be a German Shepherd, Commander, that knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table," Biden said.

The tradition of pardoning turkeys by the President of the United States began with President Lincoln, who first pardoned a turkey in 1863. However, this tradition became annual only during the administration of George H. W. Bush in 1989. Since then, every US president has pardoned turkeys every year in the run-up to Thanksgiving celebrations.

Related Topics

Turkey White House German Lincoln George United States

Recent Stories

Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges ..

Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges - President

54 seconds ago
 Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Viney ..

Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Vineyards - Reports

56 seconds ago
 Russia, Vietnam Discuss Global Issues, Including i ..

Russia, Vietnam Discuss Global Issues, Including in Asia-Pacific Region, Ukraine ..

57 seconds ago
 Sindh governor assures all out efforts for uplifti ..

Sindh governor assures all out efforts for uplifting Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

1 minute ago
 PSMA thanks Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema for pat ..

PSMA thanks Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema for patiently listening to its issues ..

4 minutes ago
 Small plane crashes into residential area of Colom ..

Small plane crashes into residential area of Colombian city: mayor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.