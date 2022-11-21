Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving Day Celebrations

US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys at a traditional White House ceremony on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys at a traditional White House ceremony on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations this week.

The two lucky ones were turkeys named Chocolate and Chip weighing 46 and 47 Pounds respectively.

"Chocolate, you are pardoned...Yeah, you are, yeah. I'm serious," Biden said during the ceremony.

Biden added that after being pardoned the turkeys will be taken to one of the great US basketball schools and research universities, North Carolina State University.

Biden also mentioned the results of the past midterm congressional elections in his speech at the ceremony.

"The votes are in... there's no ballot stuffing, there's no 'fowl' play the only 'red wave' this season is going to be a German Shepherd, Commander, that knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table," Biden said.

The tradition of pardoning turkeys by the President of the United States began with President Lincoln, who first pardoned a turkey in 1863. However, this tradition became annual only during the administration of George H. W. Bush in 1989. Since then, every US president has pardoned turkeys every year in the run-up to Thanksgiving celebrations.