Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys as Part of US Thanksgiving Tradition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys for the first time in his role as US president and as part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

Two turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, were pardoned during the traditional ceremony in the Rose garden that was attended by some 100 guests.

"With the powers vested in me as the president of the United States, I pardon you," Biden said.

During his speech, Biden noted that while many people this year will be able to gather at the table with their families and friends after a hard pandemic year and many with empty seats will be kept in prayers.

Biden also revealed that after receiving their presidential pardon, Peanut Butter and Jelly will be headed to Perdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The tradition of sending turkeys to US presidents for the Thanksgiving holidays dates back to the 19th century. The first official Thanksgiving turkey pardoning was performed by US President George H. W. Bush in 1989.