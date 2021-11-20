UrduPoint.com

Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys As Part Of US Thanksgiving Tradition

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys as Part of US Thanksgiving Tradition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys for the first time in his role as US president and as part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

Two turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, were pardoned during the traditional ceremony in the Rose garden that was attended by some 100 guests.

"With the powers vested in me as the president of the United States, I pardon you," Biden said.

During his speech, Biden noted that while many people this year will be able to gather at the table with their families and friends after a hard pandemic year and many with empty seats will be kept in prayers.

Biden also revealed that after receiving their presidential pardon, Peanut Butter and Jelly will be headed to Perdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The tradition of sending turkeys to US presidents for the Thanksgiving holidays dates back to the 19th century. The first official Thanksgiving turkey pardoning was performed by US President George H. W. Bush in 1989.

Related Topics

Century Turkey Holidays George Lafayette United States

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

4 hours ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

4 hours ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

4 hours ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

4 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

4 hours ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.