Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent To Serve On Presidential Detail, 2 Others

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

President Joe Biden has pardoned three people, including the first Black person to serve on a Secret Service presidential detail, and two others who were involved in illegal drug activity, using his clemency powers for the first time, the White House said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) President Joe Biden has pardoned three people, including the first Black person to serve on a Secret Service presidential detail, and two others who were involved in illegal drug activity, using his clemency powers for the first time, the White House said Tuesday.

"Embodying the President's belief that America is a nation of second chances, today the President granted pardons to three people and commuted the sentences of 75 people, all of whom have made efforts to rehabilitate themselves, including through educational and vocational training or drug treatment in prison," the statement said.

Biden said political leaders in both parties understand the importance of offering valid and sensible second-chance opportunities to people who have "made mistakes and served their time a path to make meaningful contributions to their communities and reduce recidivism."

Abraham Bolden was appointed a US Secret Service agent by President John F.

Kennedy and placed on a presidential detail. In 1964, Bolden, 26, was charged with bribery and other offenses for allegedly trying to sell a copy of a Secret Service file. Bolden was unwavering in declaring his innocence and his first trial ended in a hung jury. He was convicted in a second trial, although several key witnesses who testified against him said they lied at the prosecutor's insistence.

Bolden was denied a new trial and ultimately served 39 months. He said he was targeted for prosecution after exposing unprincipled improper unprofessional and racist behavior by those in the US Secret Service. Since his release, Bolden has worked to better community and received a number of awards, recognition and honors for continuing to speak out against the racism he faced in the Secret Service in the 1960s, and for his courage in challenging injustice, the White House said.

The president's pardons and commutations mark National Second Chance Month which occurs every April.

