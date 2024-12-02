Biden Pardons Son Hunter In Final Weeks Of US Presidency
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) US President Joe Biden on Sunday issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who was facing sentencing for two criminal cases, despite assurances that he would not intervene in his legal troubles.
"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son -- and that is wrong," the president said in a statement.
The move is sure to bring about fresh scrutiny over the independence of the US judicial system -- especially at a time when incoming president Donald Trump has moved to appoint loyalists to the FBI and Justice Department himself.
The younger Biden was convicted earlier this year of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun -- a felony -- and has also pleaded guilty in a separate tax evasion trial, but had not faced sentencing.
Joe Biden, who is in the final weeks of his presidency before Trump takes office on January 20, had repeatedly said he wouldn't pardon his son.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
More Stories From World
-
Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match: doctors3 minutes ago
-
Wars, regional tensions boost arms sales: report13 minutes ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' after collapse, McTominay keeps Napoli top23 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table23 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table33 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 result33 minutes ago
-
Kosovo, Serbia engage in war of words after canal blast43 minutes ago
-
Norway suspends deep-sea mining projects: govt allies43 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table43 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated43 minutes ago
-
Cavs get 'statement' win over Celtics in showdown of NBA's best43 minutes ago
-
Guardiola hits 'sacked in the morning' taunt for six53 minutes ago