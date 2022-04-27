Biden Pays Tribute to Albright, Says She Always Believed All Politics Was Personal

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state under the Clinton administration, and highlighted her belief that politics is always personal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state under the Clinton administration, and highlighted her belief that politics is always personal.

Albright is known for her efforts to expand NATO after her predecessor, James Baker, told Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand an inch eastward after the reunification of Germany.

"I believe she understood something I've always believed, that all politics, especially international politics, is personal," Biden said during remarks at Albright's funeral in Washington.

Biden further said Albright has influenced many individuals who work across the US government and the world.

Albright worked as a professor at Georgetown University's school of Foreign Service and founded the Albright Institute for Global Affairs at Wellesley College.

She also headed the Democratic National Institute non-governmental organization that sought to influence world affairs complementing the work of the US government.

Other former high-level US officials attended Albright's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama.

Albright played a role in the breaking away of Kosovo from Serbia by serving as one of the key architects of NATO's 78-day bombing campaign in Yugoslavia, which was launched on March 24, 1999.

Albright, the first female US Secretary of State, passed away from cancer at the age of 84. She was a native of Prague and moved to the United States in 1948.