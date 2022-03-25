Biden Personally Engaging With Other Countries Including Qatar on Gas Supplies - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden is personally engaged in talks with other nations including with Qatar on gas supplies, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden is personally engaged in talks with other nations including with Qatar on gas supplies, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The President himself is personally engaged with some other gas suppliers including Qatar who have been able step up," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force 1 as Biden was en route to Poland.