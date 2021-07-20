UrduPoint.com
Biden Pick For Senior Diplomatic Post Vows To Fully Implement CAATSA Sanctions - Testimony

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

President Joe Biden's nominee for US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, said during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday that she would work to fully implement the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) to counter Russian "malign activities."

"I would absolutely agree with you that [CAATSA] has been important in pushing back against Russian influence and countering its malign activities, and if confirmed, I would indeed commit to the full implementation of CAATSA," Donfried told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

