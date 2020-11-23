UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Picks Blinken To Be US Secretary Of State - Transition Team

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:47 PM

Biden Picks Blinken to Be US Secretary of State - Transition Team

Projected president-elect Joe Biden has selected Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State and Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence, his transition team announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Projected president-elect Joe Biden has selected Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State and Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence, his transition team announced on Monday.

Biden has chosen Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security and Jake Sullivan to be his National Security Adviser.

Moreover, Biden will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US Ambassador to the United Nations and top US diplomat John Kerry to be US Special Envoy for Climate.

Related Topics

United Nations Lead Top

Recent Stories

Christmas Will Not Be Normal But COVID-19 Escape R ..

2 minutes ago

Self-Proclaimed Donetsk Republic Says Kiev's New P ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Regrets Over Lack of Progress in Donbas Talk ..

9 minutes ago

Ex-US Security Officials Urge GOP Convince Trump T ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan Minister Urges Int'l Community to Back Afgh ..

18 minutes ago

Two Congressmen Say Biden Must Reverse US Withdraw ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.