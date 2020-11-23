Biden Picks Blinken to Be US Secretary of State - Transition Team

Projected president-elect Joe Biden has selected Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State and Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence, his transition team announced on Monday

Biden has chosen Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security and Jake Sullivan to be his National Security Adviser.

Moreover, Biden will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US Ambassador to the United Nations and top US diplomat John Kerry to be US Special Envoy for Climate.