Biden Picks Deputy Energy, Labor Secretaries to Aid Turnaroud Efforts - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) President Joe Biden has tapped David Turk for the post of Deputy Energy Secretary and Julie Su for Deputy Labor Secretary in an effort to turn around the worst energy and employment situation in the United States in nearly a century, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Turk and Su will help advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda by rebuilding America's middle class and creating an equitable clean energy future we can depend on," the statement said.

US energy markets are just emerging from the worst oil market collapse in history pressured by the coronavirus crisis. While crude prices themselves have more than doubled from last April's lows, the Biden administration is also focused on redirecting the industry's focus on fossil fuels to one that depends on renewables like solar and wind.

Turk, who will serve Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, was previously Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, the statement noted.

Su, who will serve Biden's Labor Secretary Nominee Marty Walsh, is currently secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. She oversees the state departments and boards that enforce labor laws - including minimum wage and occupational safety standards - and provide state disability, unemployment insurance benefits and other worker welfare.