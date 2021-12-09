Biden Picks Ex-CEO for Envoy to Kenya, Career Diplomat for Envoy to Iraq - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) President Joe Biden nominated career diplomat Alina Romanowski to be the next US Ambassador to Iraq and picked business executive Margaret Whitman to be the next US Ambassador to Kenya, the White House said.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve in key roles: Alina L. Romanowski, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Iraq...Margaret C. Whitman, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kenya," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

Romanowski currently serves as the US Ambassador to Kuwait and has more than 40 years of service in US government, especially on middle East affairs, the release said.

Romanowski began her government career as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency, the release said.

Whitman is a member of the board of Procter and Gamble and General Motors, and National Board Chair at Teach for America, the release said. However, she's held executive positions at companies like Hewlett Packard and eBay.

Whitman has also held senior leadership positions at companies such as the Walt Disney Corporation and Hasbro, the release said.

Romanowski and Whitman need to be confirmed by the US Senate.

