Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief Mandy Cohen to Run CDC

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday his intention to appoint Dr. Mandy Cohen as Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

"Dr. Cohen has been recognized by leaders from both parties for her ability find common ground and put complex policy into action. I look forward to working with Dr. Cohen as she leads our nation's finest scientists and public health experts with integrity and transparency," Biden said in a statement.

Cohen is known to be one of the country's leading physicians and health leader with notable experience in overseeing large and complex organizations, the statement said, and has a proven track-record in protecting US citizens health and safety.

Moreover, the development of several innovative and nationally recognized programs in health improvements can be attributed to Cohen's tenure as Secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, the statement said, adding that she has been praised for her leadership in times of the COVID-19 and transformation of her states' Medicaid program.

Cohen would succeed Rochelle Walensky, whose tenure as CDC chief ends on June 30 and has been marked by criticism over the agency's slow response to the COVID-19 breakout.