Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief to Head CDC in Post-COVID Era - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) President Joe Biden plans to get a former state health chief to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is in need of new leadership after its debatable performance during the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Mandy Cohen, former health secretary to the state of North Carolina, has already been congratulated over her appointment to the CDC by Federal Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, according to three people with direct knowledge of the pending announcement, the Post reported.

A formal announcement is expected later this month, after White House officials finalize Cohen's paperwork, the report said.

Cohen would succeed Rochelle Walensky, whose tenure as CDC chief ends on June 30 and has been marked by criticism over the agency's slow response to the COVID-19 breakout.

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. diseases control and prevention center was heralded as a model for global public health.

The Post said the next CDC director faces enormous challenges: reforming the agency to make it more responsive to future health risks while articulating to Americans the latest sciences on health care at a time of extreme political divisions and fading trust in government.

Cohen, a Yale- and Harvard-trained internal medicine physician and public health expert who is now a health-care executive, has had experience working alongside White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and other senior Biden officials during the Obama administration, the Post added.