UrduPoint.com

Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief To Head CDC In Post-COVID Era - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief to Head CDC in Post-COVID Era - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) President Joe Biden plans to get a former state health chief to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is in need of new leadership after its debatable performance during the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Mandy Cohen, former health secretary to the state of North Carolina, has already been congratulated over her appointment to the CDC by Federal Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, according to three people with direct knowledge of the pending announcement, the Post reported.

A formal announcement is expected later this month, after White House officials finalize Cohen's paperwork, the report said.

Cohen would succeed Rochelle Walensky, whose tenure as CDC chief ends on June 30 and has been marked by criticism over the agency's slow response to the COVID-19 breakout.

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. diseases control and prevention center was heralded as a model for global public health.

The Post said the next CDC director faces enormous challenges: reforming the agency to make it more responsive to future health risks while articulating to Americans the latest sciences on health care at a time of extreme political divisions and fading trust in government.

Cohen, a Yale- and Harvard-trained internal medicine physician and public health expert who is now a health-care executive, has had experience working alongside White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and other senior Biden officials during the Obama administration, the Post added.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington White House June Post Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

13 minutes ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

1 hour ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

2 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

2 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

2 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.