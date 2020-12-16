Biden Picks Ex-Rival Buttigieg to Be Transportation Secretary - Transition Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Democratic rival and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his Secretary of Transportation, his transition team said in a statement.

"South Bend was once called one of America's 'dying cities,'" the statement said on Tuesday. "Today, it's a hub of innovation and job growth. Mayor Pete Buttigieg led that resurgence, and has been nominated by the President-elect to continue that work as Transportation Secretary.

"

Moreover, the transition team highlighted Buttigieg, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first openly gay person to lead a Cabinet position.

Buttigieg was a popular candidate in the 2020 Democratic primaries before he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

Buttigieg was also an intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserve and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. He graduated from Harvard University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.