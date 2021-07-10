Biden Picks Experienced Europe Affairs Diplomat as US Ambassador to France - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) President Joe Biden has named veteran diplomat and European affairs Denise Campbell Bauer as US Ambassador to France, the White House said on Friday.

"Denise Campbell Bauer [is named as] Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the French Republic and to the Principality of Monaco," the White House said in a statement. "Denise Campbell Bauer is an experienced diplomat, non-profit leader, and advocate for women's voices in politics."

Bauer previously served as US ambassador to Belgium from August 2013 until January 2017, where she led one of the largest embassies in Europe and earned a reputation for her collaborative leadership style, high ethics standards, and crisis management skills, the White House said.

"In that role, she focused on building transatlantic security partnerships and expanding international trade. ... In 2019, Bauer became the Executive Director of Women for Biden, a nationwide network of women that organized and mobilized to elect President Biden," the statement noted.

Bauer, who speaks French, began her career in Los Angeles. In 2012 she ran a women's support campaign for the successful Obama-Biden presidential campaign, the White House said.

