Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Picks Geneticist Eric Lander to Head Science, Tech Policy Office - Transition Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated geneticist Eric Lander to be director of the Office of Science and Policy, Biden's transition team said in a statement.

"The president-elect wrote a letter to Dr. Eric Lander, the Presidential Science Advisor-designate and nominee for Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, tasking him to work broadly and transparently with the diverse scientific leadership of American society and make recommendations on how the Biden-Harris administration can harness the full power of science and technology on behalf of the American people," the statement said on Friday.

Biden has elevated the position Science Advisor to the cabinet for the first time, the statement said.

The president-elect has also added several officials to different positions in this office and in the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

Lander is president of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and served as co-chair of PCAST during the Obama administration.

