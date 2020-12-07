UrduPoint.com
Biden Picks Massachusetts Infectious Disease Specialist To Head CDC - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:30 AM

Biden Picks Massachusetts Infectious Disease Specialist to Head CDC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Joe Biden plans to nominate the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, Rochelle Walensky, as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Politico reports.

Walensky, who is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical school, is set to replace Robert Redfield, who became the head of CDC in March 2018, Politico said on Sunday citing two anonymous sources.

Biden plans to announce Walensky's nomination this week, Politico said, adding that other top health official nominations, including Jeff Zients as the coronavirus coordinator and Vivek Murthy as surgeon general, will also be announced in the coming days.

Earlier on Sunday, The New York Times reported that Biden intends to pick California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of health and human services.

NBC reported on Sunday that Biden offered Becerra the position in a phone call on Friday.

US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team in November, while continuing to dispute the outcome of the presidential election.

