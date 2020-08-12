UrduPoint.com
Biden Picks Senator Kamala Harris As Running Mate

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Biden Picks Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Presumed US Democratic candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has picked Senator Kamala Harris of the state of California to be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked  Kamala Harris ” a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants ” as my running mate," Biden said in a statement.

