Biden Picks Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Presumed US Democratic candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has picked Senator Kamala Harris of the state of California to be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked Kamala Harris ” a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants ” as my running mate," Biden said in a statement.