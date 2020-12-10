Biden Picks Susan Rice to Head Domestic Policy Council - Transition Team

The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement on Wednesday that US President-elect Joe Biden intends to name former Susan Rice to head the Domestic Policy Council - a significant deviation from her previous roles of a senior diplomat and National Security Advisor - in addition to four other domestic appointments and nominations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement on Wednesday that US President-elect Joe Biden intends to name former Susan Rice to head the Domestic Policy Council - a significant deviation from her previous roles of a senior diplomat and National Security Advisor - in addition to four other domestic appointments and nominations.

Biden has also selected Tom Vilsack to be Agriculture Secretary, Marcia Fudge to be Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Denis McDonough to be Veterans Affairs Secretary and Katherine Tai to be US Trade Representative.

"Working families, veterans, farmers and producers, and those fighting for their place in the middle class will have partners in government once again," the transition team said via Twitter.

"This experienced group will help us make it through this pandemic and thrive once the crisis is over."

In her new role, Rice will sit on the administration's COVID-19 Task Force, convene sessions with Cabinet secretaries, formulate and coordinate policies on education, labor, energy, veterans' affairs, housing, transportation, agriculture, the environment, conservation, opioid addiction, firearms, civil rights, voting rights and democratic governance, according to media reports.

During the Obama administration, Rice served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations and later as National Security Advisor.