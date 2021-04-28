UrduPoint.com
Biden Picks Texas Sheriff To Head Immigration And Customs Enforcement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) President Joe Biden has picked Texas sheriff Ed Gonzalez to be the next Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the White House said

Gonzalez won reelection in 2020 for a second term as sheriff of Harris County, the largest sheriff's office in Texas, and the third-largest in the United States.

A native of Houston, Gonzalez began his law enforcement career as a civilian employee in the city's police department, became a police officer and sergeant who served on an elite hostage negotiation team and was a backup homicide investigations.

He was also Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and Mayor Pro-Tem on the Houston City Council between 2010 and 2012.

Gonzalez's nomination was announced as US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas unveiled earlier on Tuesday new limits of enforcement, including arrests, that could be applied on immigrants in the vicinity of courthouses, so that those seeking justice on matters of immigration could be protected.

