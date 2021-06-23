Biden Picks Top Russia Expert Wallander as Assistant Secretary of Defense - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden is nominating top expert on Russia Celeste Wallander as Assistant Secretary of Defense for international security affairs, Axios website reported on Tuesday.

Wallander, who is now head of the US-Russia Foundation, previously served as Senior Director for Russia and Eurasia on the National Security Council and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

Wallander will require Senate confirmation and, if approved, will report to Colin Kahl, the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Axios said.

The position was the last major foreign policy post yet to be filled by the Biden administration.