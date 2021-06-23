UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Picks Top Russia Expert Wallander As Assistant Defense Secretary - White House

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Picks Top Russia Expert Wallander as Assistant Defense Secretary - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden nominated top expert on Russia Celeste Wallander to serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, the White House said i na statement on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate... Celeste Wallander... for Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense," the statement said.

Wallander is President and CEO of the US-Russia Foundation but served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Russia/Central Asia on the National Security Council from 2013 to 2017 period and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia from 2009 to 2012.

Her academic credentials include positions of professor at American University, visiting professor at Georgetown University, Director for Russia/Eurasia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and professor of Government at Harvard.

Wallander is the author of more than 80 publications on European and Eurasian security issues, focused on Russian foreign and defense strategy. Wallander is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council of the United States, and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Wallander will require Senate confirmation and, if approved, will report to US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

Related Topics

Senate Russia White House Georgetown United States 2017 From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

12 minutes ago

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

27 minutes ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

1 hour ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

2 hours ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

2 hours ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.