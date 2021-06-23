Biden Picks Top Russia Expert Wallander as Assistant Defense Secretary - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden nominated top expert on Russia Celeste Wallander to serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, the White House said i na statement on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate... Celeste Wallander... for Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense," the statement said.

Wallander is President and CEO of the US-Russia Foundation but served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Russia/Central Asia on the National Security Council from 2013 to 2017 period and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia from 2009 to 2012.

Her academic credentials include positions of professor at American University, visiting professor at Georgetown University, Director for Russia/Eurasia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and professor of Government at Harvard.

Wallander is the author of more than 80 publications on European and Eurasian security issues, focused on Russian foreign and defense strategy. Wallander is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council of the United States, and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Wallander will require Senate confirmation and, if approved, will report to US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.