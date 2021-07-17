UrduPoint.com
Biden Picks US Ambassadors To New Zealand, Bosnia-Herzegovina - White House

Sat 17th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced a list of seven individuals he plans to nominate for various positions, including ambassadors to New Zealand, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the White House said on Friday.

Some of the individuals Biden intends to nominate include Tom Udall for the position Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa and Michael Murphy for the position Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Biden also announced his intended nominations for the ambassadors to Brunei and Botswana as well as lesser cabinet positions, including Under Secretary for Standards and Technology, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force and Assistant Secretary for Veterans Employment and Training.

Udall most recently served two terms as a US Senator representing the state of New Mexico. He is known as a champion for protecting the environment, election reforms and the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Murphy is a long-time member of the Senior Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counselor. He presently serves in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, where he oversees European security and bilateral relations with the Northern European and Baltic countries.

