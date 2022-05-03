Biden Picks US Army Gen. Cavoli to Be New Commander of NATO Forces in Europe - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) US President Joe Biden nominated US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli to be the next commander of the NATO forces in Europe, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nomination: Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli for appointment to the grade of general while serving as Supreme Allied Commander, Europe," the Defense Department said in a press release.

NATO has also agreed with Biden's decision to appoint Cavoli, the release said, adding that the commander oversees the 100,000 US troops and 40,000 allied troops deployed throughout Europe.

Cavoli, a Eurasia expert and Afghan War officer, is currently serving as the the commander of the US Army forces in Europe and Africa.

He assumed command of US Army Europe and Africa in October 2020 after commanding US Army Europe since January 2018.

Cavoli's staff experience includes service as the Director for Russia on the Joint Staff. He is a foreign area officer with a concentration on Eurasia, and speaks Italian, Russian and French.

Since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine on February 24, Biden has deployed 20,000 troops to Europe, in addition to the 80,000 troops that were previously deployed. NATO has deployed troops to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.