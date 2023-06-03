(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake will represent the United States at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration on Saturday, the White House said in a press release.

On Thursday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council published the final results of the presidential election. Erdogan won a runoff race with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, June 3, 2023," the release said on Friday.

"Jeffry L. Flake, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Turkiye, will attend the Inauguration in Ankara, Turkiye."

Twenty world leaders and about 45 foreign ministers will participate in Erdogan's inauguration ceremony, Turkish media reported.

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the first guest Erdogan will receive after the inauguration, according to the report.