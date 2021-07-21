UrduPoint.com
Biden Picks Veteran Lawyer Jonathan Kanter To Lead Antitrust Prosecutions - White House

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Picks Veteran Lawyer Jonathan Kanter to Lead Antitrust Prosecutions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) President Joe Biden has named veteran lawyer Jonathan Kanter to run the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department as its Assistant Attorney General, the White House announced on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Jonathan Kanter for Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice," the White House said.

Kanter is currently a partner at the Kanter Law Group, a boutique antitrust law firm that advocates in favor of federal and state antitrust law enforcement, the White House said.

"Jonathan Kanter is a distinguished antitrust lawyer with over 20 years of experience. Throughout his career, Kanter has also been a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy," the White House said.

Kanter previously worked as co-chair of the antitrust practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, and Garrison and served as an attorney for the US Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, the White House added.

More Stories From World

