Biden Plan A Left-wing 'laundry List' Pre-dating Covid: Top Republican

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:09 PM

Biden plan a left-wing 'laundry list' pre-dating Covid: top Republican

The top House Republican on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden's Covid rescue plan hours before its expected passage, calling it a "laundry list" of progressive priorities that veer towards socialism rather than helping struggling Americans

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The top House Republican on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden's Covid rescue plan hours before its expected passage, calling it a "laundry list" of progressive priorities that veer towards socialism rather than helping struggling Americans.

"This isn't a rescue bill, it isn't a relief bill," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told the chamber during final debate on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

"It's a long laundry list of left-wing priorities that predate the pandemic and do not meet the needs of the American families."

