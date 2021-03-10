Biden plan a left-wing 'laundry list' pre-dating Covid: top Republican

The top House Republican on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden's Covid rescue plan hours before its expected passage, calling it a "laundry list" of progressive priorities that veer towards socialism rather than helping struggling Americans

"This isn't a rescue bill, it isn't a relief bill," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told the chamber during final debate on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

"It's a long laundry list of left-wing priorities that predate the pandemic and do not meet the needs of the American families."