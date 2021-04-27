UrduPoint.com
Biden Plan To Halve US Emissions Achievable Without Carbon Tax - Energy Secretary

President Joe Biden's stated goal to halve US emissions by 2030 is achievable even without imposing a carbon tax, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) President Joe Biden's stated goal to halve US emissions by 2030 is achievable even without imposing a carbon tax, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview on Monday.

"It's achievable," Granholm told Politico when asked whether Biden's set target was more aspirational. "I know Joe Biden has not put an overall economy-wide price on carbon. Many other countries have and I know a lot of economists believe that is the most efficient thing to do, but this administration is not there yet. This administration wants to use the American Jobs Plan, using the carrots that they have there to incentivize and move away from carbon pollution."

US media has said while a carbon tax may be the most effective way for Biden to achieve his climate goals, he was restrained by his promise of not adding taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year effectively making the US president fight the battle with one hand tied behind his back.

Granholm said the market is $23 trillion for the products that will reduce carbon dioxide.

"That's so big, it's mind-blowing.

And you better believe all these other countries are looking at that and saying 'I want a piece of that. I want to see jobs in my country.' And so, are we going to be passive as a nation? Are we just going to let other countries take this? And we've seen what happens when China corners the market on critical minerals," she added.

Granholm noted that US manufacturing had descended to such levels "that we don't have the ability in the United States anymore to do even semiconductor fabs," referring to the fabrication of microchips.

The Energy Secretary pointed out that transitioning public vehicles from fossil-fuel to electricity-power was another major piece of the emissions target.

""The Biden administration is determined that we get through Congress the component that electrifies our transportation sector for jobs because the transportation sector is the one area where we have not done anything to address greenhouse gas emissions," Granholm said. "So we're going to use every tool we can to make this happen. The American jobs plan is obviously a big piece of that but electrification is the big tool in the toolbox."

