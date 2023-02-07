Biden Planning to Visit Poland in February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden plans to visit Poland in February, NBC news reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Biden's visit is planned for late February, but the final decision has not yet been made, the media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council refused to comment on the expected visit, NBC News reported.

Earlier in January, US media reported that Biden was mulling a trip to Europe around the one-year anniversary of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022. Poland is said to be one of the stops under consideration. However, the White House refuted the reports.