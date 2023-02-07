UrduPoint.com

Biden Planning To Visit Poland In February - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Biden Planning to Visit Poland in February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023)   US President Joe Biden plans to visit Poland in February, NBC news reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Biden's visit is planned for late February, but the final decision has not yet been made, the media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council refused to comment on the expected visit, NBC News reported.

Earlier in January, US media reported that Biden was mulling a trip to Europe around the one-year anniversary of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022. Poland is said to be one of the stops under consideration. However, the White House refuted the reports.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe White House Visit Poland January February Media

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

3 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.