Biden Plans California Offshore Wind Energy Initiative to Create Jobs - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Biden administration is opening the northern and central coasts of California to a new wind energy development program, the White House announced on Tuesday.

"Today, the White House convened National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, and Under Secretary for Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl to announce an effort to advance areas for offshore wind off the northern and central coasts of California," a White House fact sheet said.

The Biden plan will open up the Pacific Coast to its first commercial scale offshore clean energy projects as part of the administration's goal to create thousands of good-paying, union jobs through the deployment of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2020, the fact sheet said.

"These initial areas for offshore wind development in the Pacific Ocean could bring up to 4.6 GW of clean energy to the grid, enough to power 1.6 million American homes," the White House said.

The Interior Department, in coordination with the Defense Department, has identified the Morro Bay 399 Area that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind on 399 square miles off California's central coast region and the Interior Department is also advancing the Humboldt Call Area as a potential Wind Energy Area off northern California, the fact sheet said.