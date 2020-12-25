Biden Plans Nuclear Arms Cost Reduction - Reports

The incoming US administration plans to downscale its predecessor's ambitious nuclear weapons modernization program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The incoming US administration plans to downscale its predecessor's ambitious nuclear weapons modernization program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

President-elect Joe Biden, according to the publication, is expected to stay true to his campaign pledges to reduce "excessive expenditure" on nuclear arms boosted by the incumbent Donald Trump to $1.2 trillion.

Biden is likely to review Trump's decision to develop new sea-based weapons, including a submarine-launched cruise missile, and a new land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, which is estimated to cost more than $100 billion when its warhead is included, the report said, citing former officials.

The United States needs to modernize its deterrent, one former official said, but cannot spend the amount of money that is currently being allocated.