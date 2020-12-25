UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Plans Nuclear Arms Cost Reduction - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:11 AM

Biden Plans Nuclear Arms Cost Reduction - Reports

The incoming US administration plans to downscale its predecessor's ambitious nuclear weapons modernization program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The incoming US administration plans to downscale its predecessor's ambitious nuclear weapons modernization program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

President-elect Joe Biden, according to the publication, is expected to stay true to his campaign pledges to reduce "excessive expenditure" on nuclear arms boosted by the incumbent Donald Trump to $1.2 trillion.

Biden is likely to review Trump's decision to develop new sea-based weapons, including a submarine-launched cruise missile, and a new land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, which is estimated to cost more than $100 billion when its warhead is included, the report said, citing former officials.

The United States needs to modernize its deterrent, one former official said, but cannot spend the amount of money that is currently being allocated.

Related Topics

Nuclear Trump United States Money (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

2 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

48 seconds ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

49 seconds ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

53 seconds ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Parliament Approves New Government, Most ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.