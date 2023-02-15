UrduPoint.com

Biden Plans Public Address On Balloon Downing Prior To Poland Trip - Reports

Published February 15, 2023

US President Joe Biden is planning a public address about the balloon downing in the United States ahead of his upcoming visit to Poland, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden is planning a public address about the balloon downing in the United States ahead of his upcoming visit to Poland, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Biden is scheduled to visit Poland on February 20.

If he does speak, that would be Biden's first official remarks on the issue, the report read. According to the report, he is going to reassure Americans that there are no reasons for concern over the downed objects.

However, one of the sources mentioned that those plans are fluid and can be changed at any time.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to the report.

Last week, the US military shot down four unidentified aircraft in its airspace, including what it claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon, despite Beijing's insistence that it was a civilian aircraft carrying out scientific research. On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said US high-altitude balloons had violated Chinese airspace at least 10 times since last year, a statement US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson rejected as false.

