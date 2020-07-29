UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Plans To Announce Vice President Pick In First Week Of August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

Biden Plans to Announce Vice President Pick in First Week of August

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Presumed presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would pick a vice presidential candidate and announce his choice next week.

"I'm gonna have a choice in the first week of August and I promise I'll let you know when I do," Biden said  in response to a reporter's question following a speech his home state of Delaware on Tuesday. "I'm not prepared to say much more than that."

An announcement next week would come days before Biden is expected to except the Democratic nomination at his party's August 17-30 national convention.

Although Biden had earlier cited early August, last week he appeared to backtrack.

The former vice president has said he is committed to picking a woman running mate.

Media reports of Biden's short list include political figures such as Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Michelle Lujah of New Mexico.

Congresswoman Val Demings and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice have also been mentioned as possible running mates.

Related Topics

Mexico August Women

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

1 hour ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

5 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.