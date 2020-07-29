Biden Plans to Announce Vice President Pick in First Week of August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Presumed presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would pick a vice presidential candidate and announce his choice next week.

"I'm gonna have a choice in the first week of August and I promise I'll let you know when I do," Biden said in response to a reporter's question following a speech his home state of Delaware on Tuesday. "I'm not prepared to say much more than that."

An announcement next week would come days before Biden is expected to except the Democratic nomination at his party's August 17-30 national convention.

Although Biden had earlier cited early August, last week he appeared to backtrack.

The former vice president has said he is committed to picking a woman running mate.

Media reports of Biden's short list include political figures such as Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Michelle Lujah of New Mexico.

Congresswoman Val Demings and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice have also been mentioned as possible running mates.