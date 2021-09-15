Biden Plans to Engage With World Leaders on COVID at UN General Assembly - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to meet with world leaders on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week to discuss efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We are actively planning COVID-19 engagements for the President on the margins of the UN General Assembly high-level week as part of President Biden's ongoing effort to rally the world to end this pandemic," Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I anticipate there will be an opportunity for the President to engage with his counterparts on this issue during UNGA week."