Biden Plans to Evacuate 2,500 Afghan Interpreters to US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Biden administration plans to evacuate 2,500 Afghan interpreters and their families to a base in the United States before the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is complete at the end of August, NBC news reported citing three administration officials.

The report on Friday said a group of 10,000 Afghan interpreters with pending background checks will be evacuated to a US military base overseas or to another safe third country.

Evacuations will begin in the coming days, the report said.

Some 20,000 Afghans who worked with US forces in Afghanistan the last 20 years have applied for a Special Immigrant visa to move to the United States to escape threats from the Taliban.