Biden Plans to Invite More Former Obama Senior Officials to His Administration - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden is considering inviting additional former senior Obama administration officials with experience in foreign affairs to his cabinet, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Veteran diplomat Wendy Sherman, the lead negotiator for the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, will likely be nominated for the position Deputy Secretary of State, the report said citing sources close to the Biden transition team.

Another veteran diplomat, Victoria Nuland, may become Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs. Nuland served as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs during the Obama administration, the report said.

Two other former State Department officials will likely be placed at the National Security Council (NSC), the report said, adding that Biden plans to pick his former foreign policy speechwriter Jon Finer as a Deputy National Security Advisor.

Amanda Sloat, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for Southern Europe and Eastern Mediterranean during the Obama administration, will likely be offered the position director for European Affairs at the NSC, according to the report.